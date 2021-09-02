Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 7.4% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,147,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,631,000 after purchasing an additional 87,939 shares during the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 882,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,914,000 after purchasing an additional 42,735 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $52.65. 8,505,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,969,807. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.79. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

