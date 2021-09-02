Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 59,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 37,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $145.57 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.09 and a fifty-two week high of $146.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.37.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

