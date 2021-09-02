Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Acquired by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 458,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,458,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 170,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after acquiring an additional 10,672 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 766,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,915,000 after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $57,730,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 105,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VMBS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,626. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.50. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $54.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.