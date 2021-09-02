Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Purchased by Baron Financial Group LLC

Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 45.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,456 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 8.5% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Baron Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $13,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 497,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,652,000 after acquiring an additional 52,684 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,942,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,693,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after buying an additional 19,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 457,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after buying an additional 174,610 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.66. 1,277,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,917,263. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.05. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.59 and a 12-month high of $52.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.481 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

