Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 67.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 324,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688,700 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $19,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $67,395,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,769,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,923,000 after purchasing an additional 847,290 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $50,285,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $35,358,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 130.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 490,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,196,000 after purchasing an additional 277,627 shares during the period.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $61.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.51. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $61.36 and a 12 month high of $62.11.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.017 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

