Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $19,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $174.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.32. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $106.13 and a 1 year high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

