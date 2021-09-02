Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Sets New 1-Year High at $152.38

Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $152.38 and last traded at $152.36, with a volume of 1010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.37.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.26.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 823.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 233,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,443,000 after purchasing an additional 208,475 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 226,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,828,000 after purchasing an additional 110,165 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,121,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,563,000 after purchasing an additional 68,570 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1,145.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 69,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 63,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,946,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

