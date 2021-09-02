Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $333.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $343.96.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,475,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,376.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total value of $750,828.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,119 shares of company stock worth $6,206,412 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Barclays raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.06.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

