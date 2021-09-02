Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Raised to $320.00 at UBS Group

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $270.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.14% from the stock’s current price.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.12.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $333.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.73. The firm has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 131.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $235.74 and a 1 year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,475,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total transaction of $127,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,892.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,119 shares of company stock valued at $6,206,412. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

