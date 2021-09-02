Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.870-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $464 million-$466 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $459.94 million.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.570-$3.570 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on VEEV. Citigroup upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $344.11.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of VEEV traded down $17.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $315.94. 3,682,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,968. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $235.74 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $323.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.90. The company has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.88, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total transaction of $127,950.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,892.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $678,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,119 shares of company stock worth $6,206,412. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.