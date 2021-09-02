Vega Protocol Trading Down 25.9% This Week (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Vega Protocol has a total market cap of $85.29 and approximately $527,268.00 worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vega Protocol coin can now be bought for $42.64 or 0.00085231 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Vega Protocol has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vega Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00059571 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002993 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.00 or 0.00137907 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.64 or 0.00820725 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00047757 BTC.

Vega Protocol Profile

Vega Protocol (VEGA) is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 2 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Buying and Selling Vega Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vega Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vega Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vega Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vega Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.