Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.70.

VNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $31.25 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Veoneer from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Veoneer to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $31.30 in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

VNE traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.11. 690,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.50. Veoneer has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $40.46.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.00 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veoneer will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNE. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Veoneer during the first quarter worth $46,932,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Veoneer by 428.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 959,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,126,000 after buying an additional 778,247 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Veoneer by 150.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 659,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,150,000 after buying an additional 396,706 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Veoneer by 1,223.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 250,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after buying an additional 231,177 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Veoneer by 592.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 190,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 163,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

