Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.61 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

Shares of VRA stock opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13. Vera Bradley has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $352.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.83.

In related news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 4,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $54,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at $17,772,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daren Hull sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vera Bradley stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 96.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,189 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.72% of Vera Bradley worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

