Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $550-565 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $570.32 million.Vera Bradley also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.800-$0.950 EPS.

Vera Bradley stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.14. The company had a trading volume of 871,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,060. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.12. Vera Bradley has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $344.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.83.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Vera Bradley from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vera Bradley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

In related news, insider Daren Hull sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 4,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $54,737.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,772,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vera Bradley stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,752 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.06% of Vera Bradley worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 58.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

