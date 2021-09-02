Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank grew its position in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NextEra Energy by 304.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,774,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,204,000 after buying an additional 2,840,721 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 12.1% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,370,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,651,000 after buying an additional 148,382 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NEE traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.34. The stock had a trading volume of 286,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,996,663. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.79 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $169.35 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.02 and its 200 day moving average is $76.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.85.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.