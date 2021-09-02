Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 28,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,778,000 after buying an additional 6,269 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in Biogen by 45.4% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $2,568,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Biogen by 11.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,740,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Biogen by 3.4% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.68.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock traded down $4.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $333.40. 50,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,090. The company has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $340.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.