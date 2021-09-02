Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 240.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,274 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $807,313,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $305,321,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $263,199,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,541,000 after acquiring an additional 639,445 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $415.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922,819. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $403.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $384.44. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $295.04 and a fifty-two week high of $416.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

