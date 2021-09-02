Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 72.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $3.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $331.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,644. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $192.51 and a 52-week high of $329.47. The company has a market cap of $236.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $296.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total transaction of $2,002,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,140,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

