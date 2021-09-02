Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Unilever by 68.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Unilever by 87.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 319.9% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 7.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UL traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.91. 149,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,797. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $144.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.5031 per share. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 70.32%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

