Verge Market Capitalization Achieves $466.77 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0284 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $466.77 million and $36.54 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Verge has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.36 or 0.00367170 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005918 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000543 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 179.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,456,958,844 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

