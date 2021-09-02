Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) by 61.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,377 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Veru were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Veru by 5.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Veru by 2.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of Veru by 877.6% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Veru by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Veru by 5.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 33.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veru alerts:

In other Veru news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $835,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lucy Lu purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $32,544.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on VERU shares. TheStreet cut Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.46.

Shares of Veru stock opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -888.11 and a beta of 0.60. Veru Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $24.57.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veru Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Veru

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU).

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.