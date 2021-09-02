VGP NV (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) Short Interest Update

VGP NV (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the July 29th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 121.0 days.

Shares of VGPBF stock opened at $219.67 on Thursday. VGP has a 52-week low of $201.20 and a 52-week high of $219.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.70.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VGPBF shares. Barclays started coverage on VGP in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cheuvreux downgraded VGP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

VGP NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and manages logistics and semi-industrial real estate, and ancillary offices. The company leases its properties to tenants in logistic sector, including storing, assembling, re-conditioning, and final treatment of the goods. It also offers asset and property management services; and facility management services, such as maintenance, waste management, greenery maintenance services, etc.

