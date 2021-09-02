Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $16,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,491,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,772,846,000 after buying an additional 92,630 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,053,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,800,226,000 after purchasing an additional 92,657 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,233,248,000 after purchasing an additional 133,558 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,446,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $831,692,000 after purchasing an additional 911,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $704.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $842.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $750.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $668.54. The firm has a market cap of $353.55 billion, a PE ratio of 61.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $343.25 and a twelve month high of $850.72.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

