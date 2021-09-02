Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,493,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383,106 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $17,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 130.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 54.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

NYSE:EAF opened at $11.01 on Thursday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $14.16. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.96.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 142.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.