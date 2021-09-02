Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $17.82 Million Stock Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,972 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $17,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,688,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,222,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,596,000 after purchasing an additional 214,889 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 285,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,382,000 after purchasing an additional 174,126 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 565,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,542,000 after purchasing an additional 142,920 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $4,802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NJR. Bank of America downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $38.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $44.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.88 and its 200 day moving average is $40.60.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $367.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 64.56%.

In related news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $413,541.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,088.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

