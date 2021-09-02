Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 13,786 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 7.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 189,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,786 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $18,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $10,033,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DELL. Morgan Stanley cut Dell Technologies to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.53.

DELL stock opened at $96.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.88 and a 12 month high of $104.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.22.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 96.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $32,535,094.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at $633,135,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 85,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total value of $8,627,785.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock valued at $349,610,879 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

