Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $19,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $174.70 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $106.13 and a twelve month high of $180.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.32.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

