Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Short Interest Down 14.6% in August

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,770,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the July 29th total of 7,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 901,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days. Approximately 9.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

In related news, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,990,552.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $50,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,895 shares of company stock worth $6,147,385 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 5.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 5.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 3.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $47.50 on Thursday. Vir Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $141.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -20.13 and a beta of -1.73.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 162.75% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

