Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Virgin Wines UK PLC (LON:VINO)’s stock price rose 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 220 ($2.87) and last traded at GBX 217.50 ($2.84). Approximately 593,207 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 761% from the average daily volume of 68,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 216.75 ($2.83).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 221.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.09. The stock has a market cap of £120.08 million and a P/E ratio of 20.33.

Virgin Wines UK Company Profile (LON:VINO)

Virgin Wines UK PLC operates as a direct-to-consumer online wine retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells wines through its WineBank and Wine Plan subscription models or on a pay as you go basis. Virgin Wines UK PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Norwich, the United Kingdom.

