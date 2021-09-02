Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Short Interest Update

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the July 29th total of 118,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NYSE ZTR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.69. 802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,082. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $10.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 6,097.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 10.8% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 10.0% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 12,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

