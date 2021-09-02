Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.71.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VNO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

VNO stock opened at $42.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.15 and a beta of 1.42. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $378.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.90 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 17.5% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 25,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 50.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 280,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after purchasing an additional 93,937 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 92,165.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 29,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

