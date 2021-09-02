Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.780-$-0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $858 million-$891 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $690.58 million.

Shares of VRM stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $26.61. 1,599,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,509,181. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.93. Vroom has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $68.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.68.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). The company had revenue of $761.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.96 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Vroom will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Vroom from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vroom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.33.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $2,187,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,466,589.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 32,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $1,301,199.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,227.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,184 shares of company stock valued at $4,591,163. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

