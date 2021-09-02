Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Trading Up 4.6%

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) shares were up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.12 and last traded at $13.10. Approximately 8,218 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,178,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vuzix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.68 million, a P/E ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 2.43.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 171.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.51%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Vuzix in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vuzix in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Vuzix in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Vuzix in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vuzix in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

About Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

