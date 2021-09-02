W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the July 29th total of 3,110,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 575,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Shares of GRA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,639. W. R. Grace & Co. has a one year low of $38.70 and a one year high of $69.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 60.07 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.27.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 69.34% and a net margin of 4.16%. Analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 4,301.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 85,073 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 25.0% in the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the first quarter valued at $30,475,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the first quarter valued at $1,137,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GRA shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut W. R. Grace & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Grace & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

