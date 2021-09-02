Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,161,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,475 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $18,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Wabash National by 351.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 49,445 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Wabash National by 61.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 306,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 116,478 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Wabash National by 1.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 74,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Wabash National by 116.3% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 48,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 25,969 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wabash National by 746.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 127,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 112,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $29,541.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,387,874.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WNC. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

WNC stock opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.14 million, a PE ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average of $16.63. Wabash National Co. has a one year low of $10.87 and a one year high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. Wabash National had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 213.33%.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

