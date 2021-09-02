Waldron Private Wealth LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

In related news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $57.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.02. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.