Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Gap Up to $38.21

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.21, but opened at $39.50. Warner Music Group shares last traded at $38.59, with a volume of 1,305 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.86.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.81. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 1,558.97% and a net margin of 5.44%. Warner Music Group’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is -92.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 162.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,355,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,047,000 after buying an additional 3,931,904 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,314,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,535 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,920,000. Caas Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 839.8% during the 1st quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 1,265,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,804,000. 17.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

