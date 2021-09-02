Waves Enterprise (WEST) Price Up 0.1% This Week

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $19.51 million and approximately $473,504.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000938 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00065452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.40 or 0.00134031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.56 or 0.00156557 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,695.61 or 0.07459392 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,484.24 or 0.99881283 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.03 or 0.00807441 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

