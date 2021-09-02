WealthShield Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,897 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.18. The company had a trading volume of 15,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,866. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.37 and its 200 day moving average is $55.09. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.