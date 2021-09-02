WealthShield Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,688 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 25,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SCHZ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.85. 14,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,961. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.47. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.64 and a 52-week high of $56.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.