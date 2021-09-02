WealthShield Partners LLC Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,369,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,864,000 after purchasing an additional 485,776 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,551 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 192,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,389,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,191,000 after purchasing an additional 56,849 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,274. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.69 and a 12 month high of $67.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.32 and a 200 day moving average of $64.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

