WealthShield Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 859,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,353 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF makes up 3.7% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $23,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 184.8% in the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 100.9% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PTBD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,544. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.54. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $29.08.

