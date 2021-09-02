WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases 4,228 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $10,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.46. 402,313 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.24 and its 200 day moving average is $106.02. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

