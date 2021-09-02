WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases 779 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,362 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,033 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,259 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 204.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,937 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in salesforce.com by 83.8% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $557,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,143 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen upped their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.92.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $75,871.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 690,921 shares of company stock worth $171,227,395. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $3.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $264.51. The company had a trading volume of 214,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,482,012. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.