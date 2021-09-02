WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YETI. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of YETI by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in YETI during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in YETI during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in YETI by 186.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in YETI during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YETI traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,863. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.63. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.09 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on YETI shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $2,308,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $305,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,908.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,783 shares of company stock worth $4,490,141 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

