Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,355,382 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 22,401,798 shares.The stock last traded at $46.66 and had previously closed at $48.41.

A number of analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.69.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,427,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,424,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares during the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,626,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 260,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

