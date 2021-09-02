Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Director Carol L. Colman Sells 2,500 Shares

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Director Carol L. Colman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $13,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Carol L. Colman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Carol L. Colman sold 6,300 shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $32,949.00.

NYSE:HIO opened at $5.29 on Thursday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $5.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIO. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,599,551 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 14,943 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 424,590 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 172,436 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 5.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 158,092 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

