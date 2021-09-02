Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

WBND opened at $27.31 on Thursday. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $26.54 and a 12-month high of $28.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average of $27.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.90% of Western Asset Total Return ETF worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

