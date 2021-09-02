WeTrust Price Hits $0.0064 on Top Exchanges (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded down 29.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One WeTrust coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. WeTrust has a total market capitalization of $585,627.90 and $78.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WeTrust has traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00059746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002910 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00014030 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.02 or 0.00137710 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.24 or 0.00814364 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00047438 BTC.

WeTrust is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

