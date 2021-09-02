White Pine Investment CO Acquires 3,603 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

White Pine Investment CO boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 10.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the quarter. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,494.2% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000.

NYSEARCA GIGB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.21. The stock had a trading volume of 23,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,009. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.63 and a 1 year high of $56.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.24.

